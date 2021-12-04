Online auctions cater to Beliebers looking for Tim Hortons merch

A tie-in to a major promotion from Canadian coffee giant Tim Hortons and singing superstar Justin Bieber has some people looking to turn a profit on the limited-edition merchandise.

Early last month, the company announced a collaboration with pop star Justin Bieber that included three new flavours of the iconic Timbit.

Along with the treats, Tim Hortons also offers a tote bag, beanie and a fanny pack – all branded with the Timbiebs logo.

Now it seems that all the products, including the packaging the Timbits are handed out in, are going for big bucks online.

One seller even listed a set of five boxes, many unfolded, for $300.

Some other ads have cheaper prices for the merch, but they're still listed much higher than the regular $29.99 retail cost.

"Brand new and still in the packaging," says one ad offering a set of all three limited-edition items. "A must-have for the holidays!"

SOLD OUT IN STORES

Tim Hortons, in an email to CTV News on Saturday, said many restaurants in Canada were sold out of the Timbiebs merchandise "very quickly" when they became available in stores.

But it's something they anticipated and more could be made available soon.

"We knew our guests would be very excited about our partnership with Justin and that we'd be challenged to keep up with the incredible demand for both our Timbiebs Timbits and the limited-edition merchandise items," said chief marketing officer Hope Bagozzi.

"We're happy to share that we've given restaurants that have already sold out the ability to order more stock, so we encourage guests to try their local Tims again if merch wasn't available the last time they checked."

Even while the merchandise has a limited run, Bagozzi suggests superfans should focus on heading to stores to find what they're looking for instead of looking for resellers and paying a premium.