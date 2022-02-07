Online or in-person? U of C Students Union calls for decision on remainder of winter semester

Students from the University of Calgary are calling on officials to let them know if the remainder of the 2022 winter semester will remain online or switch to in-person learning.

The U of C first switched to online learning in December due to the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, and said in a January update that it would keep classes online throughout February.

With three weeks left in the month, the university's Student's Union (SU) said on Monday students have been given no further insight into the university's plans for the future for the two months left in the winter semester.

"Students are anxious and are increasingly frustrated. They want to receive clear direction from the university in order to make appropriate living and travel arrangements," SU president Nicole Schmidt said in a news release.

"The clock is ticking down and it’s students who will be left scrambling if the university continues to dither."

The SU says in recent meetings with senior university officials members pushed for a decision to be made regarding the remainder of the semester.

"From these meetings, it does not appear that a decision is close and that is worrisome for students," said a news release.

Should classes return to in-person learning, the SU is also asking the U of C to set clear and consistent criteria for instructors to meet should they wish to keep a course online, pro-rate fees for services students could not access while learning online, provide a grant to students to assist with relocation costs and ensure that health measures – including vaccination policies – are followed.

Should classes remain online, the SU is also asking the U of C to allow students in residence to cancel leases without penalty, refund students fully for fees for services they cannot use and provide a grant to all students who had in-person courses moved online to help cover costs.

In a Jan. 14 letter posted to the university's website, president and vice-chancellor Ed McCauley acknowledged shifting from remote to in person and back online again "has been difficult on everyone."

"Students need to know how their classes will be held, teaching instructors need time to adapt their materials; and researchers, grad students and staff need to understand when and if they should be back on campus," McCauley said.