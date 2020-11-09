CALGARY -- Most farmers in Southern Alberta have wrapped up harvest. As a way to say thank you for all their hard work, especially during COVID-19, Agriculture For Life has launched an online photo contest. People are encouraged to take a photo, wearing flannel, and upload it to social media using the hashtag #channelyourflannel.

“It’s meant to have a little fun,” CEO of Agriculture for Life, Luree Williamson told CTV News. “Many of the farmers that we know grab their favourite flannel jacket every morning and head out to do chores. That’s where the idea for the contest came from.”

The contest is aimed at highlighting the work farmers do now that harvest has ended for another season. Williamson says this year has been a rollercoaster ride for many with the pandemic.

“We know the farmers are frontline workers and they’re out there producing food so we have groceries stores filled," she said, "so we want to have fun with them and say thank you very much.”

Not just farmers

The contest is open to all Albertans. Since launching, Nov. 6, the organization has received a handful of entries. It’s not just farmers they want to hear from, either.

“Whether you’re a farmer, and you have your flannel, or you want to say ‘hey, thank you for all the good work’ put on your flannel and send us a pic,” said Williamson.

Agriculture for Life says they chose to focus on flannel since it is so popular among farmers. The material can be traced back to the 17th century when farmers wore flannel to protect themselves from the elements. It’s something many still sport today since it’s been known to last a long time, is affordable and retains heat.

Williamson says she hopes the contest will bring back a little joy to those who need it. “We’re in November. We’ve been locked in the house with COVID-19. We hear a lot of depressing news. Let’s have some fun.”

The photos can also be uploaded directly to the Agriculture For Life website. They’ll also be shared on their social media channels.

The contest runs until December 1st. The winner will received a flannel-themed gift pack from UFA.