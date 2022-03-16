'Online Ponzi scheme': Albertans warned against using Aweunion, Awebuy apps

Alberta RCMP are warning the public about an app they say has already bilked victims out of $148,630.

Police say the app is an "online Ponzi scheme" that fraudulently promises victims a return on investment if they use it.

According to RCMP, the app claims to purchase under-performing products on Amazon in order to drive up popularity and spike consumer interest.

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) has identified the app as Aweunion or Awebuy and say it's still being advertised over social media.

"Individuals believe they will receive a commission from their investments; however, victims see little to no return and are unable to contact Aweunion administrators after investing a significant amount of their personal finances," said RCMP in a news release.

RCMP say 14 victims have come forward.

“We are asking the public to be vigilant in the investments they are making via apps and online platforms that promote significant profit or returns on their finances,” said Sgt. Tyson Duff in a Wednesday news release.

“Avoid falling victim to such scams by carrying out your due diligence and thoroughly researching the businesses you are trusting with your money.”

RCMP are encouraging anyone who believes they were the victim of a scam to report it to their local police service as well as the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.