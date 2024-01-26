Online reservations open for Banff campsites

It’s still a little ways to summer, but it's time to start thinking about it because online reservations for Banff campsites are now open -- and going fast.

Campers can make reservations online or by calling 1-877-737-3783 or 1-519-826-5391 if you’re outside North America.

The system, which opened at 8 a.m. MST Friday, was quickly overwhelmed by housands of campers in the queue, causing the system to crash temporarily before it was reopened.

A screenshot from the Parks Canada website when the system was overwhelmed with summer camping requests

Reservations are being accepted for Tunnel Mountain, Lake Louise, Johnston Canyon, Two Jack Lakeside and Main, Rampart Creek and Silverhorn Creek.

Some of the most popular sites, such as the Two Jacks Lakeside, were almost fully booked within three minutes.

This is the first year Rampart Creek and Silverhorn Creek, both on the Icefields Pkwy, are fully reservable:

Planning an adventure on the Icefields Parkway this summer? 😍🏔️



📣 Rampart Creek & Silverhorn Creek campgrounds will now be fully reservable!🏕️

Set your alarms!⏰ Reservations launch on Tuesday, January 26, 2024, at 8:00 am MT.



➡️ https://t.co/MmsnuUNeRv pic.twitter.com/hg34satgrM — Banff National Park, Parks Canada (@BanffNP) January 13, 2024

Reservations are already being accepted for Hidden Lake.

Starting Monday, reservations will be accepted for backcountry camping at Banff, Kootenay and Yoho National Park, including Takakkaw Falls for the first time.

Reservations for Jasper sites start Tuesday at 8 a.m. MST.

In order to make a Parks Canada reservation, you have to create an account. You should know the campsite or accommodation you want to reserve, the dates you want to reserve and be aware of the dates a campground is open to the public.

For more information about Parks Canada camping, go here.