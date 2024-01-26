CALGARY
    • Online reservations open for Banff campsites Friday at 8 a.m.

    Banff National Park Banff National Park
    It’s still a little ways to summer, but it's time to start thinking about it because online reservations for Banff campsites are now open and going fast.

    Campers can make reservations online or by calling 1-877-737-3783 or 1-519-826-5391 if you’re outside North America.

    Reservations are being accepted starting at 8 a.m. MST Friday for Tunnel Mountain, Lake Louise, Johnston Canyon, Two Jack Lakeside and Main, Rampart Creek, and Silverhorn Creek.

    This is the first year  Rampart Creek and Silverhorn Creek, both on the Icefields Pkwy, are reservable:

    Reservations are already being accepted for Hidden Lake.

    Starting Monday, reservations will be accepted for backcountry camping at Banff, Kootenay and Yoho National Parks.

    Reservations for Jasper sites start Tuesday at 8 a.m. MST.

    In order to make a Parks Canada reservation, you have to create an account. You should know the campsite or accommodation you want to reserve, the dates you want to reserve and be aware of the dates a campground is open to the public.

    For more information about Parks Canada camping, go here.

