CALGARY -- It's the final day for thousands of Calgary parents to choose to enrol their children in online learning, rather than sending them back to the classroom.

Online hub registration for the Calgary Board of Education concludes at 4 p.m.

Parents who do register their children for online learning will have an additional week to decide whether or not to switch to in-class learning. Those wishing to cancel hub learning registration must email their school prior to Sept. 1 to indicate their child will be moving to face-to-face learning.

CBE students who start the school year online must continue there until Feb. 1 but they may choose to return to the classroom in February by requesting a change in writing by Jan. 8.

The deadline for online enrolment Rocky View Schools is also today while Calgary Catholic School District students had to commit to a full year of learning either in the classroom or online and had until last Friday to register.

Alberta’s school re-entry plan includes mandatory masks when physical distancing is not possible, reorganizing classrooms to allow for more space and creating cohorts of students when possible.