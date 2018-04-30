The look and feel of the community of Bridgeland-Riverside is up for discussion.



The City of Calgary hosted an open house Monday night at the Rehabilitation Society of Calgary to give residents the chance to look at two projects planned for the area.



The First Avenue Northeast Streetscape Master Plan aims to improve sidewalk features, street light and address pedestrian safety concerns.



"It's a project that's focussing on the pedestrian round for the street so looking at improving the safety for pedestrians, making it more friendly for pedestrians along the whole length of the street and also making it look better and fit the overall vision for the communiity," says Neil Babaluk with the City of Calgary.



The second project is theBridgeland - Riverside area redevelopment plan.



"That's the document that sets the tone for development and the community vision long term in the future. The document exists so we're here to update it so it fits the current values and vision of the community," says Babaluk.



The city says you have until May14th to provide feedback on the project through Engage Calgary.



A phase three public engagement event is planned for this fall.