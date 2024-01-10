Operation Cold Start 2024 underway in Lethbridge to reduce vehicle warm-up thefts

Lethbridge police are joining law enforcement agencies throughout the province in a campaign aimed at reducing the number of vehicles stolen during cold winter months.

Operation Cold Start began on Monday. The initiative sees officers warn Lethbridge residents about the dangers of leaving vehicles running and unattended.

Police spend the morning hours looking for unattended and idling vehicles and determining if they're unlocked or have keys in the ignition.

If the owner is nearby, police will speak with them. If the owner cannot be located, police will instead leave a pamphlet on the vehicle outlining how to prevent warm-up thefts.

Sgt. Leanne Christos says on Monday, they saw 56 vehicles left idling while unlocked.

"(Tuesday), because it warmer weather out we only got one," she said.

"(On Wednesday), we went out and got about 45 vehicles that were left unlocked and running."

Warm-up thefts are crimes of opportunity that are preventable, contribute to the high rates of auto theft and create significant risks to public safety.

"It can literally happen in seconds," Christos said. "We’ll pull up to the running vehicle, one of us will get out and go to the door, open the door and put a notice on the seat, we’ll close the door, get back in and we haven’t even seen the owner of the vehicle come out."

"Considering those numbers, it’s shocking to know that people are still leaving their vehicles unlocked and running," she added.

Drivers are asked to do the following to prevent being victimized:

Never leave a running vehicle unattended if the keys are inside;

Use a remote starter whenever possible and keep your vehicle locked;

If you are warming up your vehicle with the keys in the ignition, or with a push button start, stay with your vehicle;

Use a steering wheel lock as a deterrent;

Never leave spare keys or garage door openers in or around your vehicle;

Never leave children or pets inside a running vehicle;

Do not leave valuables, including identity documents and bank cards, in your vehicle, and

Be aware of your surroundings and report suspicious activity to police immediately.

Dominic Schamuhn, advocacy manager with AMA, says Alberta is second-highest in the country for both theft of vehicles and theft from vehicles.

"Even though there's fluctuations up and down from one year to the next, the reality is thousands of Albertans are being impacted by this every single year," he said.

In 2022, police say there were 324 vehicle thefts in Lethbridge, compared to 325 in 2021 and 289 in 2020.

Anyone who witnesses a vehicle theft in progress is asked to call 911.