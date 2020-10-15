Introducing… VIRGIN Radio's Operation Period! Our mission is to normalize periods through increased awareness and provide menstruation products to women, non-binary people and trans men experiencing homelessness and housing uncertainty. It’s a Tampon Takeover of Calgary, in an attempt to provide menstrual hygiene products to those in need and create a healthy conversation about something that happens to MANY people. Let’s normalize the period. PERIOD.

