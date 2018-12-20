

Police responded to the Calgary International Airport on Thursday afternoon, and part of the international terminal was locked down, following an unconfirmed report of an armed person on the premises.

“We received reports of threats this afternoon to the airport and by Calgary Police Service,” said Reid Fiest, Calgary Aiport Authority spokesperson. “The Calgary Police Service investigation determined that there was no validity to those threats.”

Airport officials say police attended the location and confirmed there was no risk to passengers or employees.

Officials say baggage delivery will be affected but normal operations will resume shortly.

And then there was a bit of commotion as @CalgaryPolice investigate a threat over at international arrivals. A lockdown took effect in security. @FlyYYC officials tell me there is no threat and nothing of concern has been found pic.twitter.com/WKVOr2kDPy — Stephanie Wiebe (@RecordStephanie) December 20, 2018

Passengers who had been cleared by United States Customs and Border Protection in Hall E prior to the police response were required to undergo clearance again.

"We thank everyone for their patience and apologize for the delays," said Fiest. "Safety is always our priority and we thank all of our partners for their assistance today."