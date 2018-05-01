Elmarie Simons has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years behind bars in connection with the death of 18 month old Ceira McGrath who was left in a car seat in a closet for five hours.

The 59-year-old woman pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing death on April 16, 2018 for her actions on November 12, 2015 that resulted in the toddler's death.

Simons was operating an unlicensed day home out of a residence in the southwest neighbourhood of Silverado and the McGrath family had been leaving their twin children in her care for roughly five months.

On November 12, 2015, Simons fastened 18-month-old Ceira in a car seat that was too small for the young girl and placed the seat and toddler in a closet for five hours. Simons proceeded to run errands while the child was in the closet.

The young girl was found unresponsive and she was transported by ambulance to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy confirmed Ceira died as a result of asphyxiation caused by the strap of the car seat.

More details to follow