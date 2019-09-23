Opponents of a proposed flood mitigation project that's slated to be constructed west of Calgary will present petitions against the dry reservoir during a Monday morning meeting in Redwood Meadows.

Stakeholders will meet at the Redwood Meadows Community Hall at 9:30 a.m., where UCP MLA for Banff-Kananaskis, Miranda Rosin, will accept feedback.

Rosin has been a strong advocate against the dry reservoir that would store water temporarily during a flood.

The proposed location for the Springbank Off-Stream Reservoir (SR1) is 15 kilometres west of Calgary, between Highway 8 and the Trans-Canada Highway and east of Highway 22. It would have the capacity to store about 78 million cubic metres of water, roughly the equivalent of 28,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

The location does not sit well with community members in Redwood Meadows, Springbank, the MD of Rocky View and the Tsuut'ina Nation. The First Nation is just 400 metres north of the proposed site of the project and community leaders fear the spillway of the reservoir could have a big impact on its land.

Petitioners also argue that the dam would exceed air quality guidelines as the reservoir drains. Additional concerns included repeated destruction to fish, wetlands dens, nest and elk habitat in the area.

Those against the project have strongly been pushing for a dam to be built in McLean Creek instead, noting it as a far cheaper option that would require four times less land.

In a letter addressed to Transportation Minister Ric McIver, Rosin stated that the McLean Creek option "could protect all of our upstream communities."”

Rosin's letter noted that "consultation is something that has never been adequately done since the project was first introduced six years ago."

Regardless, the UCP are moving forward with the contentious project amid regulatory delays.

It’s unclear when shovels will hit the ground but a federal review could be complete within nine months, following an 8,000 page submission by the province in response to regulator’s questions.

The document was presented to the federal Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency (CEAA), Alberta Environment and Parks, and the Natural Resources Conservation Board to offer some clarity on potential impacts to the environment, along with benefits and costs.

CEAA has promised to engage with the public prior to a final decision on the Springbank Reservoir, but offered no clear timeline of when that could happen.

McIver says flood mitigation is very important for the City of Calgary and the province should have no intention of "dragging its heels."

The province has already purchased 20 per cent of the land needed for the Springbank Dam project budget at a total cost of $432 million.

The Calgary River Communities Action Group suggested the earliest the project could be finished would be sometime around 2023.