CALGARY -- Despite delays in shipments of the Pfizer vaccine due to upgrades of a plant in Belgium, Canadian officials say they are still on track to vaccinate everyone who chooses to by September.

Some provinces have presented schedules showing when various age groups will get shots each month — but not Alberta — and some are calling for more clarity from the province, asking for a roadmap.

“Alberta still does not have a plan," said NDP Health Critic David Shepherd.

"If you go on the government website right now, you can see that Phase 2 is supposed to start in April but nobody has any idea who is going to be vaccinated in Phase 2.”

The province blames the Pfizer supply shortages for a lack of clarity.

“To make those decisions, we have to first know how many doses we are getting and when we are getting them," said Health Minister Tyler Shandro.

"This again goes back to supply and the need for federal government to advocate for Canada.”

Supply issues haven't stopped other provinces, like Ontario and B.C., from revealing detailed plans — explaining who will be eligible for shots in which months.

"And we’ll continue with that, using the age criteria until such time as that scarcity of supply is changed," said B.C. Premier John Horgan.

B.C’s schedule starts in February, and by age alone, people can see which month they will get the shot. By April, adults of all ages — with clinical vulnerabilities such as severe asthma — will be eligible.

Ontario also has ages mapped by month, and starting in April will add frontline essential workers, including first-responders, teachers and the food processing industry.

At this point, Alberta has only revealed that anyone over age 75, and those over age 65 who live on First Nations, will be next in line for vaccinations.

"It’s sort of frustrating that we don’t have good, transparent roadmaps from experts, because those roadmaps have been out for a long time," said Dr. Raj Bhardwaj, an emergency room doctor in Calgary.

Some groups, such as residents and staff of senior care homes left out of Alberta’s first round of vaccinations, hope the province follows suit with a detailed rollout soon.

"We know retirement communities are included in Ontario, assisted living is included in so hopefully Alberta will follow the national guidelines and include all congregate living sites," said Irene Martin-Lindsay, with the Alberta Seniors and Community Housing Association.

Shandro said on Monday the province has vaccinated

The federal government says despite any shipment delays, all Canadians who want it will be vaccinated by September, but Alberta has only said fall 2021 is when the rollout to the general public will start in this province.