CALGARY -- With a dearth of in-person activities and excursions still open under new public health restrictions aimed at reducing COVID-19 cases, most holiday events in Calgary have gone virtual.

Timed visits for the 24th annual Zoolights spectacle is booking up fast — most nights through to New Year’s Eve are already sold out.

The Coles family decided to visit during the daytime after they were told of Zoolight’s popularity.

“We did have a friend who said that it was really really busy when she came to Zoolights, understandably so, a lot of people are trying to get out, but we just want to decrease our risk if we can so we will come during the day and just pass on that for this year.”

The zoo is complying with COVID-19 capacity restrictions.

At Heritage Park retail shops are open with capacity reduced to 15 per cent.

Takeaway is available at the Railway Cafe and the Selkirk restaurant is offering curbside pickup including Christmas dinner or brunch. Events including Once Upon a Christmas and the night markets have been cancelled.

The TELUS Spark facility is temporarily closed with all programming shifted online.

“Spark would like to thank all those who continue to engage and support the science centre, and look forward to seeing everyone back in person when we reopen,” said spokesperson Pamela Todd.

The Calgary Opera has also gone virtual with The Yuletide Sessions: a 30-minute concert featuring some of the emerging artists within the opera company.

“This Christmas will really look like none other, so a chance for us to connect with our audience I think is really important for us as a company and important for our audiences,” said Mark Morash, interim music director.