Ottawa ghosted Alberta during Coutts border blockade: text messages

When Alberta asked Ottawa for help to clear the Coutts blockade in early February, the federal government didn't respond until the blockade ended.

That was one of the findings a public inquiry investigating the federal use of the Emergencies Act heard Thursday.

It featured testy text exchanges between Alberta Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver and federal Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair, after McIver asked for assistance, because no tow truck operators were available to help clear the border.

On Thursday, text messages released by the inquiry revealed McIver accused Blair of lying about whether the Emergencies Act was used to clear the blockade.

FORMAL LETTER

On Jan. 30, then-Premier Jason Kenney tweeted, "The blockade of the Coutts border violates the Alberta Traffic Safety Act. It is causing significant inconvenience for lawful motorists and could dangerously impede movement of emergency service vehicles. This blockade must end."

The province opted against declaring a state of emergency to try and force tow operators to help, but when no assistance was forthcoming, it asked asked the feds in a formal letter on Feb. 5.

On Feb.8, Blair texted McIver to tell him he had passed the request along to the defence minister.

Eleven days after McIver's request, he texted Blair for an update and was told there was no news.

The Liberal government never formally responded to that request, but did draft a letter to turn Alberta down on Feb. 12, the commission has learned.

The undelivered letter said the province had all the legal authority it needed to deal with the protest.

According to Marlin Degrand, the assistant deputy minister in the Alberta solicitor general's office, who testified Thursday, the RCMP had the power to clear the convoy from the border, but didn't have the co-operation it needed to get the job done.

That's because the province had discovered there were no tow trucks to be had anywhere who would tow the large trucks and tractors blocking the border, "If we were going to go and remove all of the protesters and remove the blockage, if the RCMP were to do that, that (towing capacity) would absolutely have to be in place," Degrand said in his testimony.

Alberta looked all over the province, in British Columbia and Saskatchewan and even the United States, but tow companies refused to help. Some were sympathetic to the protest, others were paid by protesters to stay out of it, Degrand said.

It turned out that some individuals on pro-blockade social media groups organized phone campaigns to threaten tow truck companies with financial repercussions and to set up boycotts of companies they believed acted in support of the police.

"It was of course one of the factors limiting the co-operation that the RCMP were able to gain from that industry," Degrand said.

"(Coutts) is a very open area," Degrand added, "And it's very difficult to contain."

BUYING USED TOW TRUCKS ONLINE

Eventually, on Feb. 12, the federal government started a working group about securing tow trucks. By that point, Alberta was already in the process of buying used tow trucks online.

When asked about the federal government's failure to provide equipment to help Alberta clear the blockade, Degrand said, "I'm not sure it would be fair to say they didn't try, but I would suggest we received no assistance."

The Liberal government invoked the Emergencies Act on Feb. 14, the same day RCMP in Alberta moved in to arrest protesters in Coutts. The prime minister argued the temporary and extraordinary powers were needed to end blockades in Ottawa and at border crossings.

Degrand said that to the best of his knowledge, none of the provisions of the Emergencies Act were used to end the Coutts blockade.

He added that all of the trucks and tractors left voluntarily except three that had been seized by the RCMP.

On Feb. 21, Blair texted McIver to tell him that the federal government's employment of the Emergencies Act was effective at addressing "the tow truck issue."

Blair's version of events did not sit well with McIver.

"You were too late and did the wrong thing," McIver responded, telling the minister that by the time the state of emergency was invoked the Coutts blockade was already over.

"Saying nothing now would be better than not telling the truth."

A public inquiry, known as the Public Order Emergency Commission, is now tasked with determining whether the government was justified in triggering the legislation, which had never been used since it became law in 1988.

The commission is holding public hearings in Ottawa until Nov. 25.

With files from The Canadian Press