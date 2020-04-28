LETHBRIDGE -- An Ottawa man who savagely beat a Lethbridge senior after hiding in her home for 18 hours has pleaded guilty in the incident.

Adam Hall Hobkirk-Onate, 21, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, housebreaking to commit robbery and disguise with intent in a Lethbridge courtroom Monday.

The young man admitted to breaking into a south end home during the early morning hours of May 21, 2019 while the homeowner, a 75-year-old woman, was asleep upstairs.

Police said the suspect spent the night and the better part of the next day inside the victim's home, a period of about 18 hours.

The woman only discovered him when she heard a noise and went to investigate, resulting in a violent confrontation. Investigators say he punched her several times in the face, then dragged her into the garage where he continued his attack, striking her multiple times with a bicycle.

He fled the scene in the woman's vehicle.

The victim survived the attack, but suffered head injuries and broken bones as a result.

Hobkirk-Onate's sentencing is expected to take place July 27.