Ottawa mayor settles Grey Cup bet with Mayor Nenshi
Ottawa mayor Jim Watson wore the Calgary Stampeders team jersey during a council meeting on March 27, 2019.
Published Wednesday, March 27, 2019 3:37PM MDT
It’s been four months since the Stampeders defeated the Redblacks at the Grey Cup in Edmonton and Ottawa’s mayor has finally made good on a friendly bet.
Jim Wilson tweeted some photos of himself wearing the red and white jersey of the Stampeders on Wednesday morning and raising the team’s flag at Ottawa’s Heritage Building.
Naheed Nenshi and his Ottawa counterpart made the three-part agreement back in November ahead of the game.
The other two sections of the bet included a banquet for the winner the next time that they visited the loser’s city and a generous donation to the winning city’s Food Bank.
Nenshi replied to the news of Watson finally coming through with the wager on Twitter as well.
The next Grey Cup Championship will be hosted in Calgary in the fall.