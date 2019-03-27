It’s been four months since the Stampeders defeated the Redblacks at the Grey Cup in Edmonton and Ottawa’s mayor has finally made good on a friendly bet.

Jim Wilson tweeted some photos of himself wearing the red and white jersey of the Stampeders on Wednesday morning and raising the team’s flag at Ottawa’s Heritage Building.

A bet is a bet. This morning I honoured my #greycup2018 bet with @nenshi by wearing a @calstampeders jersey to council and raised their flag @ottawacity Hall. pic.twitter.com/IHIgtFnXwT — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) March 27, 2019

Naheed Nenshi and his Ottawa counterpart made the three-part agreement back in November ahead of the game.

The other two sections of the bet included a banquet for the winner the next time that they visited the loser’s city and a generous donation to the winning city’s Food Bank.

Nenshi replied to the news of Watson finally coming through with the wager on Twitter as well.

That took ... a while. I suspect @JimWatsonOttawa has been secretly wearing his stamps jersey the entire time. Thanks for honouring the bet! Looking good! https://t.co/B7r2RPIW1l — Naheed Nenshi (@nenshi) March 27, 2019

The next Grey Cup Championship will be hosted in Calgary in the fall.