Ottawa Senators complete comeback, beating Calgary Flames 4-3 in OT
Tim Stutzle was the overtime hero Monday night as the Ottawa Senators scored three unanswered goals to stun the Calgary Flames 4-3.
The Ottawa Senators waited until the final 2 1/2 minutes of regulation time to show up and force overtime.
Brady Tkachuk, Drake Batherson and Alex DeBrincat also scored for the Senators (25-24-3), while Stutzle drew assists on all the goals. Mads Sogaard, who was called into action due to injuries to both of the Senators' NHL goalies, made 34 saves.
Coming in, the 22-year-old Sogaard had only three NHL games on his resume.
Dillon Dube scored twice for the Flames (25-19-10), while Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist. Jacob Markstrom stopped 21 shots.
Looking to finish their road trip on a positive note, the Flames came out strong in the third and were rewarded when Dube was able to pick up his second goal of the night — and 15th of the season — by tipping a Toffoli shot, but the Senators weren’t ready to give up.
With 2:14 remaining, the Senators made it a one-goal game when Batherson was able to get a piece of a Stutzle rebound and 46 seconds later DeBrincat tied the game at 3-3.
Calgary outshot the Senators 16-6 in the second and came away with the lead.
Tied 1-1, the Flames scored seconds after its power play expired when Toffoli fired a shot to beat Sogaard glove side.
Despite registering just six shots, the Senators controlled play for long stretches, but couldn’t beat Markstrom.
The Senators got off to a bit of a slow start, but were first on the board when Stutzle fed Tkachuk a great pass to spring him loose for a breakaway goal at the six-minute mark.
Set in front of the net on the power play, Dube was able to get a piece of Noah Hanifin’s shot and deflect it past Sogaard to make it 1-1.
INTERESTING FACT
Calgary defenceman MacKenzie Weegar, an Ottawa native, always looks forward to returning to the nation’s capital. Weegar played minor hockey just a short drive away from the Canadian Tire Centre.
NOTES
Ottawa’s Austin Watson returned to the lineup after being a healthy scratch the last three games. Ottawa is without its top two goaltenders. Cam Talbot is expected to return in seven to 10 days, while Anton Forsberg, who injured his right and left MCL, will be out two to three months.
UP NEXT
The Senators are back in action Tuesday night as they visit the New York Islanders, while the Flames host the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night.
Premiers to accept federal health-care funding offer, focus turns to bilateral deals
Canada's premiers have agreed to accept Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's 10-year health-care funding offer and are now turning their focus towards inking their respective bilateral agreements with the federal government.
