CALGARY -- The Prime Minister is expected to introduce cost-sharing agreements with a number of provinces looking to give their front-line workers some extra help.

The flexible agreements are intended to allow provinces to tailor the program to suit their different needs and decide which essential worker is most in need of a financial boost.

Part of the objective in proposing a federal wage top-up is to encourage essential workers to stay on job, despite the potential risks.

It’s also meant to compensate any of these workers who live in provinces which have banned staff from working in multiple facilities, including Alberta.

Outbreaks at long term care homes make residents and workers among the country’s most vulnerable during the pandemic, with more than 60 per cent of Canada’s roughly 4,200 deaths connected to these facilities.

The crisis at care homes prompted Justin Trudeau to first introduce the idea of federal assistance to increase wages in April.

Around the same time, Alberta announced health care aides in the province will get a $2-an-hour raise and long term and acute care facilities will get money to hire additional staff for the battle against COVID-19 in senior centres.

Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan and British Columbia have also introduced different top-up programs for workers. The federal cost-sharing agreements with provinces are expected to be unveiled at the Prime Minister’s daily briefing Thursday morning.

With files from The Canadian Press