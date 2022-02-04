'Our guys get fired up for it': Lethbridge Hurricanes react to possibility of playing in front of full crowds again

Alberta premier Jason Kenney said that the announcement of the end of the restriction exemption program and other COVID public health measures will be made "early next week." A full house could be a huge boost to the 'Canes as they continue to push for the playoffs.

