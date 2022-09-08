'Our prayers are with her': Kenney concerned for Queen Elizabeth II amid health concerns

Alberta's premier is sending well wishes to Queen Elizabeth II amid news she is under medical supervision at her summer residence in Scotland.

Buckingham Palace said Thursday that the Queen's doctors had raised concerns about the 96-year-old monarch's health.

"We understand, based on a statement from Buckingham Palace, that she is under active medical supervision and that her family, her children, have gathered to be with her at Balmoral castle," Kenney said at the start of a Thursday news conference.

"This, of course, is the year we celebrate her 70th year of service to Canada and the Commonwealth as our head of state and I just want to say that my prayers – and I hope those of most Albertans – are with Her Majesty for her swift recovery. And our prayers are with her family at this difficult time."

The announcement by the palace came a day after the Queen canceled a virtual meeting of her Privy Council when doctors advised her to rest following a full day of events on Tuesday, when she formally asked Liz Truss to become Britain's prime minister.

A statement from Buckingham Palace:https://t.co/2x2oD289nL — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

The Queen's husband, Prince Philip, passed away in April of last year.