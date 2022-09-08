'Our prayers are with her': Kenney concerned for Queen Elizabeth II amid health concerns

Queen Elizabeth II visits the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) at Porton Down, England, Thursday Oct. 15, 2020. (Ben Stansall/Pool via AP) Queen Elizabeth II visits the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) at Porton Down, England, Thursday Oct. 15, 2020. (Ben Stansall/Pool via AP)

WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II under medical care as family gathers

Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at her summer residence in Scotland after doctors raised concerns about the 96-year-old monarch's health, Buckingham Palace said Thursday, as members of the Royal Family rushed to be at her side.

Prince William drives a car carrying the Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex into Balmoral in Scotland, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)

