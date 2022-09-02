'Out-of-control' grassfire threatens homes in Carstairs, Alta.
Authorities say a number of homes in Carstairs, Alta., are in the process of being evacuated because of a large grassfire burning near the community.
RCMP confirm to CTV News that the fire, located south of the community, is out of control and is heading toward the town.
Fire crews with Mountain View County as well as members from the Didsbury RCMP detachment are assisting with the situation.
This is a breaking news story. More details will be provided when they become available…
