CALGARY -- These days, Shawn Ginn makes his living shovelling snow off sidewalks.

At least that’s one of the ways.

“I've done dump runs, I’ve done doggie poop pick up, I've done picture hanging, TV hanging all the different round the house stuff, “ he says,

“Just anything and everything.”

Ginn posted an ad online three months ago , offering his services for just about anything.

That came after he was suddenly laid off from a management job he’d held for eight years.

“I was shocked,” says Ginn. “It actually happened through an email on a Sunday night. I was on my way home from a family function and got an email as my wife was driving...we had a two hour drive, and thought let's start figuring out what we're doing.”

Ginn says he assumed he'd have a new job within a few weeks. Instead, he's now entering his third month of unemployment...despite, he says, dozens of job interviews.

That comes as the number of Albertans applying for employment insurance jumped by five per cent between September and October.

Overall, there are fewer Albertans collecting EI than at this time last year, but it's still a greater percentage than the national average.

Managers at Temp Services, which finds temporary jobs for people looking for work, say they've seen that first hand.

“A a lot of people are laid off, “ says Dana Cordato, who helps place people in jobs. “The emails are non-stop, the phone calls are non-stop: everybody seems to be looking for work."

Ginn says he'll keep looking, but in the meantime, he's trying to find the upside of being downsized.

“I've enjoyed my time with my family,” he says. “My son is in kindergarten so I can spend some time with him. “

Ginn also has some advice for others who suddenly find themselves out of work.

“It’s OK to be sad for a certain amount of time but just keep on going,“ he says. "Try not to self-loath or get yourself down.

"Everyone," he adds, "has worth, whether you're working or not.”