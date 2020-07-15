CALGARY -- Alberta Health says the COVID-19 cases among workers at a southeast Calgary warehouse has grown and the company that owns the facility says it's been closed to deal with the problem.

Last week, the province announced an outbreak at the FGL Sports Warehouse on 68th Street S.E. after 13 workers tested positive for the illness.

Now, according to the latest information from Alberta Health, there are 24 active cases of coronavirus among workers. Ten people have recovered, meaning 34 cases of the illness are being attributed to the warehouse.

The company — which is the parent company of Sport Chek, Atmosphere, Pro Hockey Life and Mark's Work Wearhouse — says steps have been taken to control the outbreak.

"The health and safety of our employees, customers and communities remains our top priority," said Julia Laarhuis, communications advisor for Sport Chek, in an email to CTV News. "To help curb the outbreak, the building will remain closed this week to undergo a deep-clean and sanitization."

Laarhuis says the company is offering both health and financial supports to the affected workers.

"We have also implemented additional health and safety measures throughout the building."

The latest data indicates 82 new cases of COVID-19 added in Alberta Wednesday.

Of the 8,994 cases recorded in the province since the beginning of the pandemic four months ago, 8,127 people have recovered and 163 people have died.

There are 704 active cases of the illness in Alberta.