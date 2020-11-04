CALGARY -- A COVID-19 outbreak at a Calgary care home has grown rapidly, to 76 cases, with four deaths, including a man in his 90s who died Tuesday.

Revera issued a statement Wednesday about the Mount Royal Care Center, where 56 residents and 20 staff memebers have tested positive for COVID-19.

The company said the outbreak started Oct. 18.

The company said it has implemented pandemic outbreak protocols and enhanced infection control practices, which include all residents being isolated in their rooms, and monitoried for symptoms twice daily. Staff are screened at the beginning and end of every shift, and are required to wear mask and eye protection in the care home.

Enhanced cleaning is being done, including disinfecting high touch surfaces like handrails and doors, resident rooms, common areas and staff rooms.

Residents are being served their meals in their rooms, with one on one recreation activities continued to maintain social engagement.

"Revera continues to do everything we can to keep our residents and employees safe as we work to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at our long term care homes and retirement residences," the statement said.