CALGARY -- Lethbridge College has issued a warning after seven people within the school's powerline technician program cohort tested positive for COVID-19.

According to officials with the post-secondary institution, an outbreak has been declared but there is minimal risk to the campus community. All members of the school who have been identified as being potentially exposed to the infected have been contacted by Alberta Health Services.

School officials say the cohort spends the majority of its time on a college property separate from the main campus although some of its members had attended the instructional building on Oct. 26.

Lethbridge College first learned of a positive test on Oct. 30