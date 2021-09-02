CALGARY -- An outdoor rink in northeast Calgary has been dedicated to a Calgary Police Service officer who was fatally wounded in the neighbourhood.

The rink at the Falconridge Castleridge Community Association has been renamed the Sgt. Andrew Harnett Memorial Rink.

The 37-year-old, a 12-year veteran of the force, was severely injured when the suspect vehicle drove off during a traffic stop near Falconridge Boulevard and Falconridge Drive N.E. on New Year's Eve 2020.

Harnett died in hospital later that night.

Two people — Amir Abdulrahman as well as a second man who cannot be identified as he was 17 at the time of the incident — have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Harnett's death.

Abdulrahman is scheduled to stand trial in December. The trial for the second accused, who was denied bail and remains in custody, is slated for January 2022.