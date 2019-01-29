

CTV Calgary Staff





A crowdfunding campaign to assist the family of a 20-year-old Calgary man who died in a Monday night crash raised more than $25,000 in its first six hours.

Friend of Mustafa Ali gathered at the intersection of 36 Street and Sunridge Way Northeast on Tuesday evening to honour the memory of the man who died as a result of a single-vehicle crash.

On Monday night, shortly after 10:00 p.m., a car was travelling eastbound on Sunridge Way when it left the road and struck several concrete barriers along the CTrain tracks. A 20-year-old passenger was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Friends of the deceased confirmed to CTV that the victim was Mustafa Ali.

According to police, the surviving occupants of the car, two 20-year-old men and a 19-year-old man, suffered minor injuries. Alcohol and drugs are not considered to be contributing factors in the crash.

A Mustafa's Memorial GoFundMe page was created Tuesday afternoon to raise funds to help send Ali’s remains to his native Pakistan for his memorial. In the first six hours of the campaign, more than 320 people had contributed to the cause and more than $25,000 had been secured.