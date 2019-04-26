His friends in Canada, family in his native Mauritius, and his employer, Husky Energy, have offered their support to help send the remains of hit-and-run victim Chundhun Rai Keedhoo to his homeland.

The 38-year-old Calgarian was fatally struck by a vehicle on Monday, April 22 while he was crossing 32nd Avenue Northeast as a pedestrian on his way to work at the Husky gas station.

Police suspect two vehicles, a 2006 Acura TL and a Toyota Tacoma, had been racing in the eastbound lanes of the road when the car drove through a red light and collided with Keedhoo. Both drivers fled the scene and the damaged Acura was located a short time later at a spot several blocks from the crash site.

The injured man was transported by ambulance to the Peter Lougheed Centre where he died as a result of his injuries.

The drivers of the two vehicles surrendered to police in the hours following the collision but both were released from custody without being charged. The pair remain suspects in the ongoing investigation.

Members of Keedhoo’s family say he was working in Canada while financially supporting his loved ones in Mauritius.

Tavish Keedhoo was devastated by the news of his brother’s passing. “You have a rage inside you. You can’t express the loss. It’s not like a loss (of) a brother. It’s part of my body, part of me, I have lost.”

“We grew up together. Every day we exchanged calls, even the day before the accident.”

A GoFundMe campaign created by members of the Calgary Mauritian to raise funds to return Keedhoo’s body to Mauritius has surpassed it’s $10,000 goal and Husky Energy officials have also offered to cover the cost of transporting his remains to the island nation located east of Madagascar.

