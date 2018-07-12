Calgary Stampede officials say a horse was put down on Wednesday evening after it was injured during the chuckwagon races.

The outrider horse was assessed by a veterinarian at the track and transported by ambulance to an veterinary clinic.

The horse suffered a fracture to its lower front leg and vets determined that it would need to be euthanized.

Officials say the injury is common in racing horses and is not unique to chuckwagon racing.

They say the loss of the horse ‘is felt deeply within our organization as well as by the owner.’