CALGARY -- While fans may not have been able to toss donations onto the ice for this year's Teddy Bear Toss, Calgarians still showed their support, donating 18,063 stuffed toys during the three-day event.

The 2020 toy drive looked different than previous years,as cars lined up along a decorated entrance near the Saddledome to donate toys while maintaining social distancing.

The Hitmen and Calgary Sports and Entertainment group extended their thanks to everyone who participated in the drive.

"We were moved by the outpouring of kindness during these difficult times and extremely touched by the smiles, thoughtfulness and joy everyone displayed during the event. Teddy Bear Lane could not have happened without the incredible support of our donors and supporters and we are forever grateful," said Mike Moore, vice president and alternative governor of the Hitmen.

Although the bears can't contract COVID-19, they will be screened and quarantined before being sent out to local charities on Thursday.

Some of the organizations that will receive the stuffed toys include the Calgary Food Bank, Alberta Children's Hospital, and Make-A-Wish southern Alberta.

Cash donations that will be spent on teddy bears are still being accepted on the Hitmen's website until Friday.



