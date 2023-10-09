Over 1K join annual Alzheimer Walk and Run on Prince's Island Park

People hit the running path in Prince's Island Park for the annual Alzheimer Walk and Run Sunday.

Calgary Flames broadcast legend Peter Maher sent participants on their way.

About 1400 registered for the event, which included a 1-K, 5-K and 10-K walk or run.

Organizers anticipated over $300,000 will be raised for families impacted by dementia in Calgary.

They say the event not only raises funds, but also awareness.

"People care about this cause," said Alzheimer Calgary executive director Barb Ferguson. "And people care about people impacted by this cause – so it's really, really important to see so many people coming out to support.

"There are 20,000 people in Calgary who have a diagnosis of dementia and that doesn't count all of their care partners around them – so a lot of our population is impacted (by dementia)."

It was the 33rd year of the Alzheimer Walk and Run.