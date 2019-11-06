LETHBRIDGE – Female high school students were able to get some pointers from professionals in a variety of fields during a special session on Wednesday.

More than 200 young women attended the World of Choices career forum, hosted by Junior Achievement, for the opportunity to explore a number of career choices to help them shape their plans for the future.

There were a plethora of paths available for them to view, said Shelly Flexhaug, regional coordinator for Lethbridge and area Junior Achievement of Southern Alberta.

"We have Canadian Armed forces, an airline pilot, emergency room nurses, we have [people from the] banking industry, we have the trades here as well, we have a horse trainer, a photographer, interior design."

Students in Grades 10 through 12 were able to move around and talk with different mentors.

Rebecca Avileli was enlightened by the experience.

"It just opens up your eyes to many different opportunities."

The organization is trying to show the young ladies what career paths are out there.

Participants are able to learn about annual salary ranges, what workers enjoy, what sort of challenges they face and what the day-to-day grind looks like.

"We're a career form for girls in high school to meet with career mentors and have a conversation with them about how they got into the fields they're in and what kind of training they need," said Flexhaug.

The mentors from different paths are hoping they're able to open up these young women’s eyes about the career paths out there.

Master Seaman Krysta Mclean says it great for young women to be aware of all the opportunities that are ahead of them.

"[It can] bring some awareness to these young women about the opportunities available to the within the Canadian Armed Forces as a whole," she says. "We're always looking for more and more females. To take on leadership roles, to take on mentorship roles, to really work in the military and see what we have to offer."

RBC Olympian Hailey Daniels, who is set to participate in the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo, also took the opportunity to inspire the young ladies with the mentorship platform she was given.

"Just being in a room full of ladies and telling my story about advocating for gender equality is pretty amazing. And, knowing that, hopefully through our efforts pushing for the Olympics they can also pursue their dreams."