Calgary’s New Central Library opened to the public at the beginning of the month and thousands of people browsed through the collection and checked out the unique spaces at the facility on the opening weekend.

The library’s grand opening was on November 1 and officials say over 11,000 people watched the ceremony online.

Construction on the facility, at 800 3 Street S.E., started in 2014 and was estimated to cost $245 million. The project was completed on time and about $10 million under budget.

Officials say 52,223 visits were recorded between November 1st and 4th and about 76 hours of free programs were provided.

The new facility is inspiring Calgarians to sign up for a library card and officials say over 3000 new members were added in the first few days.

The collection includes over 600,000 pieces and a total of 20,843 items were checked out last weekend.

For more information on the New Central Library, click HERE.