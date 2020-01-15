CALGARY -- Mounties are looking for the public's help to locate a trailer that was allegedly taken from a wind farm construction site north of Pincher Creek, Alta.

Officials say they were informed that a white, enclosed, seven by 14 foot trailer had gone missing from a work site north of the community sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

At the time it was stolen, the trailer bore Alberta licence plate 5RA624.

Police say the trailer contained a large amount of tools and crane-rigging equipment being used to build Wind Mill Towers.

The stolen items have an estimated value in excess of $50,000.

Following a preliminary investigation, police believe a dual-tired truck was used to steal the trailer.

Anyone with information about this incident or any other suspicious activity is asked to contact Pincher Creek RCMP.