Many homes and businesses are cleaning up after pipes burst inside the buildings because of Calgary’s freeze-thaw cycle and the Calgary Board of Education says that a number of schools were also affected.

Dr. George Stanley School in Cranston was one of 15 CBE schools that had a number of pipes burst in the warming trend this week.

Crews are already cleaning up the mess and repairing the damage. Estimates show that all the work will be completed before students return to class on Monday.

Two schools in the Calgary Catholic School Division were affected by broken water pipes, but officials say they will also be ready for students as scheduled on January 8.