Overall inflation might be slowing down, but you won't see evidence of that in your grocery store aisles

The annual inflation rate has slowed to 3.4 per cent -- the lowest it's been since July 2021.

You might have noticed it at the gas pumps, but you probably didn't at the grocery store.

That's because food inflation has remained stubbornly high.

"We have the headline going in the right direction, but that's largely because of gasoline," said Jimmy Jean, chief economist for Desjardins.

Gasoline dropped by a whopping 18.3 per cent in May, but that was offset by the cost of items in your local grocery store aisles:

Butter and oil are up a whopping 20.3 per cent;

Pasta is up 18.5 per cent;

Cookies and crackers, 16.3 per cent; and

Lettuce is up 15.9 per cent.

That's just a few of the staples that add up to overall food inflation being nine per cent year over year in May.

Despite the rising cost of food, economist Sylvain Charlebois says Canadians are actually spending less at grocery stores.

"Consumers are actually retreating with their wallets right now. If you look at the financial statements of grocery stores right now, they're selling less food," Charlebois said.

Shoppers who spoke with CTV Calgary agree, saying they've changed the way they purchase groceries.

"You're definitely looking for more sales and that kind of thing, and shopping based on that," one shopper said.

"A lot of the sale items, before, would still be there and now they're getting sold out. Everybody's grabbing them up," another said.

To curb rising food prices, which have grown at their fastest rate in more than 40 years, a new report by the Competition Bureau says Canada needs more independent grocers in the market.

"We need to make Canada a more attractive market to invest (in)," Charlebois said.

Statistics Canada notes another key driver of inflation -- mortgage costs.

The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives says the Bank of Canada's method of defeating inflation is actually fuelling it.

"We get a very odd situation, where Bank of Canada policy to decrease inflation -- which is to put up the overnight rate -- is actually increasing inflation," said David Macdonald, senior economist for the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.

Nevertheless, most economists say Canadians should brace themselves for another bump in interest rates this summer -- possibly as early as July 12.

CTV Calgary contacted the office of Alberta's affordability minister and received a written statement reaffirming the government recently extended its holiday on the provincial gas tax.

The ministry also says it is constantly monitoring inflation and looking for ways to help ease the burden on Albertans.