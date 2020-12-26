CALGARY -- Officials at a shopping centre north of Calgary are warning customers they will need to line up outside the building in order to shop on Boxing Day due to COVID-19 rules.

CrossIron Mills, a single-floor shopping centre located in Balzac, Alta., announced on its Facebook page that it was experiencing "high volumes of customer traffic" on Saturday.

"We are closely monitoring traffic and, as (a) result and keeping with our COVID-19 safety measure, please be aware exterior line-ups will be implemented for the time," officials wrote in the post.

Images of the shoulder-to-shoulder foot traffic inside the mall began flowing in through social media since the mall opened to Boxing Day shoppers.

Pandemic shopping: there’s truly nothing like it. �� pic.twitter.com/oe8bKkxZ5w — Timm Bruch (@TimmCTV) December 26, 2020

(Supplied)

According to Alberta's current COVID-19 guidelines, stores are limited to 15 per cent of their fire code capacity.

The restriction also includes the interior walkways and common areas of all shopping centres in the province.