CALGARY — Overnight snowfall is creating slippery conditions for Calgary drivers on the Tuesday morning commute.

CTV News Calgary meteorologist Kevin Stanfield is projecting about five to eight centimetres of snowfall.

Conditions are snow-covered on main roads likes Stoney Trail, Crowchild Trail and Glenmore Trail, and visibility is at a premium in some areas with blowing snow.

As temperatures drop, drivers can expect black ice to form, creating slippery patches. As a result, Calgary police are advising motorists to use caution and give plenty of extra time to get to your destination.

City crews are laying down a pickle mixture and plowing priority one routes at this time.

Other trouble spots include bridge decks, off-ramps and hills and intersections, which may be icier than usual.