Overnight snowfall makes for slick conditions on Calgary roads
Snow melted as it hit the road on Bow Trail S.W. near 33 St. Wednesday morning. Drivers should expect to encounter slick conditions during the commute.
CALGARY -- Light snowfall has created some slippery conditions on the roads for Calgary drivers on Wednesday morning's commute.
The majority of snow in the city is melting once it hits the pavement, but the City of Calgary is still prompting drivers to be mindful of the conditions as temperatures slightly below zero could develop patches of black ice.
City crews are currently out with snow equipment and applying anti-icing materials to high volume Priority 1 routes including Crowchild Trail and Glenmore Trail to keep large numbers of Calgarians moving safely.
Const. Chris Martin with the Calgary Police Service is cautioning drivers to expect to encounter poor visibility as a result of the blowing snow in the early morning hours.
"Fog has rolled into #yyc, and precipitation is starting in the downtown," Martin tweeted. "If you are on the roads, make sure your lights are on, slow down and leave extra space."
That advice especially applies to drivers heading west of Calgary.
As of 6 a.m., the majority of the Trans-Canada Highway is clear between Calgary and Highway 40, but there are some snow and ice covered stretches as drivers get closer to the parks.
A snowfall warning was in place for both Banff National Park and Jasper National Park but both of those alerts have been lifted. As of Wednesday morning, a snowfall warning remains in effect in B.C. for Yoho-Kootenay Park.