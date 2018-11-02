Officials with the Owen Hart Foundation say the allegations against the scheduled performer for their upcoming fundraising event are troubling but a decision on the status of the show will not be made until all details emerge.

“The Owen Hart Foundation is aware of the situation that has transpired with Alec Baldwin in New York City and we are concerned,” said Dr. Martha Hart, founder of the Owen Hart Foundation. “ At this time we are in discussions with Alec Baldwin's agent and once we have all the details of the incident it will allow us to make a more informed decision about the show scheduled for Friday November 30th in Calgary.”

“We certainly do not want to damage the stellar reputation of The Owen Hart Foundation or that of its sponsors and donors, however, until we have more information it is too premature to rush to judgment.”

An evening with Alec Baldwin in support of the Owen Hart Foundation is currently scheduled for November 30 at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.

Baldwin, 60, was arrested Friday afternoon in New York after allegedly punching a 49-year-old man during an argument over a parking spot outside Baldwin’s home. Police confirmed the victim was taken to hospital with jaw pain and the actor was charged with assault and harassment.

The star of the sitcom 30 Rock and the film Glengarry Glen Ross has made numerous Saturday Night Live cameos as President Donald Trump in recent years and has a talk show on ABC.

With files from The Associated Press