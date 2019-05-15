Airdrie RCMP want to return a collection of hockey cards to its rightful owner.

Police arrested a man for break and enter in September 2017 and seized a number of items, including a quantity of older hockey cards that were in good condition.

Officers believe the cards were stolen from a home in the Calgary or Airdrie area and now want to return them.

If police aren’t able to find the rightful owner, the cards will have to be destroyed, said Cpl. Gina Slaney.

“We’re going to give it some time,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200.