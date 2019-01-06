A Cochrane woman says she’s happy her horses are safe at home but wants to see some improvements to animal cruelty laws in Alberta after charges were laid against the Edmonton-area rancher she left them with.

Bobilee Abbey was in the process of moving last year and approached a friend of hers living on a farm in Parkland County to help care for her horses.

When she returned a few months later to pick up her animals, Abbey alleges that a number of them were in very poor health, especially one of her geldings.

“When I picked him up on November 30, he was so emaciated. Another 24 to 48 hours without feed and he would have died.”

Police announced last week that criminal charges related to animal cruelty were laid against the owner of the property, 48-year-old Patricia Lynn Moore.

Moore was arrested on January 4, after three horses were found dead on her property.

Officials say the charges came as part of an investigation that began in mid-December after they received evidence about the poor health of the animals on the farm from a local veterinarian.

It isn’t the first time that Moore has faced charges of animal cruelty either. In 2012, she was found guilty of allowing animals in her care to be in distress.

She was fined and prohibited from owning more than two horses for a period of five years as a result.

While the new charges have to do with a separate incident on Moore’s property, Abbey says she’s glad that her own animals are back at home.

“These animals mean a lot to me. The one gelding who almost died; he’s my boy. He’s my prized horse and they’re a part of our family. My kids love them and it’s hard to explain how much they mean to me.”

Abbey says it was pretty emotional when she learned about the charges being laid against Moore.

“I was unfortunately involved in the abuse and neglect of somebody else on my animals. I just need it to stop, especially when people are cycle abusing. They get slapped on the hand and then they go back to neglecting the animals again.”

She says the law that Moore was prosecuted under isn’t strong enough to deter similar instances.

“There needs to be stronger punishment. There needs to be a crackdown on people that do this to animals,” she said. “They rely on us to take care of them and love them and treat them the way they deserve. When they’re not being treated, they can’t do anything about it; all they do is suffer.”

Moore was released after a bail hearing and her next court appearance is scheduled for January 14.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

