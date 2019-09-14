A southwest ice cream shop is sharing video of an early morning break in during which two thieves made off with cash, a safe, and an iPad.

The owner of Scrollio on 17Avenue SW told CTV News Calgary the business was broken into around 4 a.m.

Cash, a safe, and an iPad were stolen, he said.

Calgary police are investigating.

Scrollio is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.