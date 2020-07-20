CALGARY -- Despite requiring a signature, a package containing more than $32,000 worth of jewelry was left outside a Calgary residence and stolen before the owners arrived to pick it up.

The package — containing two wedding bands and a pair of cufflinks — was delivered to a home in northwest Calgary by FedEx on July 16. Police said a couple received confirmation of the delivery on their phone and rushed home, arriving about 15 minutes later to discover the package was gone.

Police and the couple are now working with FedEx to determine why the package was left without someone actually signing for it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calgary police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.