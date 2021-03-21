Advertisement
Paddle Boarders spot body in the Bow River
Published Sunday, March 21, 2021 6:32PM MDT
CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service are investigating after a human body was found in the Bow River.
Police say paddle boarders spotted the body in the river on Sunday in the vicinity of Parkdale Boulevard and 32 Street NW.
The fire department dive team helped retrieve the body from the river. The medical examiner was also on-scene.
More information is expected once an autopsy is completed.
