Advertisement
Paddleboarders spot body in the Bow River in northwest Calgary
Published Sunday, March 21, 2021 6:32PM MDT Last Updated Monday, March 22, 2021 6:46AM MDT
Members of the Calgary Fire Department aquatic rescue team were deployed to retrieve a body from the Bow River on Sunday.
Share:
CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service is investigating after a human body was found in the Bow River.
Police say paddleboarders spotted the body in the river on Sunday in the vicinity of Parkdale Boulevard and 32 Street NW.
The fire department dive team helped retrieve the body from the river. The medical examiner was also on scene.
More information is expected once an autopsy is completed.
RELATED IMAGES