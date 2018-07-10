A stretch of the Bow River that is popular with paddlers has reopened to the public after it was closed following the floods in 2013.

Harvie Passage was badly damaged by flood waters five years ago and the province has been working to restore it ever since.

The route received an $8 million facelift and the new course includes two different channels; one for novice paddlers and one for those with more experience.

“I’m not a terribly confident paddler so it's a great space. It's safe and easy for me to get to. It allows me to practice and maybe I can get out a bit more on the real rivers in a little while,” said Jon Weller.

“I'm so excited for it. I've been waiting for it for the last few years because as you know, it shut down because of the flood,” said kayaker Melba Seto. “This is a great place for people to try and play the sport or for people who already kayak to get better at the skill. And then I saw some people just swimming through it yesterday, which is neat because they created it so it’s super safe.”

Officials say the passage’s design is more resilient and environmentally friendly than the previous plan.

A pathway, seating areas and a beach were also created along the shoreline for the public.

The project was funded through the province's disaster recovery program.

