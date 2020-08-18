CALGARY -- A heatwave sweeping across the province has sent many Calgarians outside and toward the waterways.

"Stuck in quarantine a lot lately and it's just nice to get out," said Cole Mook, before heading down the Bow River Monday. "It's pretty hot for Calgary, clear skies, so it should be a nice day out rafting with our family.

"You've got to take advantage of it. You get two weeks of hot weather so it's good to get out."

"You're outside and not so close together," added Sophie Mook. "You’re not at home. You can swim and cool off."

Business is booming for operations that rely on the sunshine.

"For businesses like ours, we count on good weather during the summer time to get us through the bad weather in the winter time," said owner Cathy Jacobs of Angel’s Café situated along the Bow River pathway.

The cafe sells hot drinks to cold drinks and ice cream which has been a big hit among locals.

Angel’s Cafe only recently reopened following a shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We’ve lost the biggest part of our summer but we’re so happy we’re getting reasonable weather," adds Jacobs.

The Silvaggio family, visiting from Winnipeg, also set sail down the Bow to enjoy the pleasant temperatures.

"The weather is a little drier here than Winnipeg. It's been steaming hot there," said Tara Silvaggio. "But it's a beautiful day (here). Iit’s nice to spend some time with family."

Temperatures are expected to be in the high twenties to low thirties for the remainder of the week.

Alberta Health Services recommends wearing sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher. Staying hydrated with water throughout the day is key in combatting heat stroke and heat cramps.